Can Midsteeple Quarter's community ownership transform Dumfries High Street?

Regeneration work will soon begin in Dumfries thanks to the help of a community group.

Midsteeple Quarter are working to give the town centre a new lease of life, by collectively buying buildings and putting them back into use.

Work to transform the town could begin within weeks following a contractor being chosen to carry out the construction works.

It follows years of Midsteeple Quarter trying to raise thousands of pounds to buy empty buildings along Dumfries High Street, with the dream of bringing them back to life.

The first phase of the project will see the former Baker's Oven site on the High Street changed into new homes and business units.

Phase one was given planning permission in 2020 and once work has started could take 18 months to finish.

Executive Director Scott Mackay said: "There is huge interest in the work taking shape in Dumfries High Street. Communities across the United Kingdom are keen to learn from what we are doing.

"We are in no doubt that responsible community ownership lies at the heart of a fairer, better future, where residents - rather than absentee landlords - prosper.

"The transformation of the former Bakers Oven site will go a long way to demonstrating that, bringing with it jobs, quality homes and a renewed sense of hope into the town."

Seven flats will be built at the former Baker's Oven site as part of the initial works. These will be over a so-called enterprise area which businesses and projects can hire for pop-up events.

It is hoped that once finished the flats will provide the town with affordable housing.

Peter Kormylo is the chairman of Midsteeple Quarter. He said: "We have reached an exciting moment in realising the vision that the people of Dumfries have for Midsteeple Quarter and for transforming our High Street.

"This is a significant investment in the town's future - one that we can all be proud of."

The beginning of work coincides with the confirmation of over £7million to help with the town centre's transformation.

Organisations including the Scottish Government, South of Scotland Enterprise, Dumfries and Galloway Council and the Holywood Trust, have all pledged money to support the regeneration work.

A spokesperson for RH Irving Construction who have been selected to carry out the building work said it is looking forward to playing its part in regenerating Dumfries High Street.

