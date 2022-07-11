A Cockermouth cafe which features in a film based on one of Agatha Christie's best-selling novels has won a Cumbrian Tourism Award.

Bassenthwaite Lake Station is an old railway station on the Cockermouth to Penrith railway line brought back to life as and a food outlet.

It features a replica French SNCF Class 241 steam train engine which appeared in the 2017 film adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel 'Murder on the Orient Express.'

The engine which five years ago accommodated the likes of Dame Judi Dench and Johnny Depp is now used as the cafe's seating area.

The attraction won the 2022 New Tourism Business Award at the Cumbria Tourism Awards. Credit: ITV News

Bassenthwaite Lake Station was a working station between 1865 and 1966 when it was closed due to the Beeching cuts.

The building fell into disrepair until Simon and Diana Parums bought the site in April 2019.

After being granted planning permission by the National Park Authority, the station and its outbuildings have been restored to its 1930s glory.

The work of the Parums has now been recognised with the 2022 New Tourism Business Award at the Cumbria Tourism Awards.

The attraction features a 'doggy library' Credit: ITV News

Bassenthwaite Lake Station is located at the side of the Cockermouth-bound A66, on the road that was originally a railway.