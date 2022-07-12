Man dies after falling from Lake District fell

A man has died in a fall while climbing Dow Crag in the Lake District.

Coniston Mountain Rescue Team said they were called to the fell near Coniston just after 4pm on Saturday 10 July after reports that a climber had suffered a head injury.

HM Coastguard helicopter Rescue 936 was already overhead Dow Crag and winched the man on-board, A Helimed was also in attendance, but he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the mountain rescue said the team sent its "sincere condolences" to his family and friends.

A second person who had become "cragfast" was escorted down by the rescue team after being helped by other climbers.

Coniston Mountain Rescue attended four call-outs on Saturday, with other incidents including a mother and son lost at the top of Old Man Coniston and two missing teenagers.