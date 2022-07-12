Police dog sniffs out £1.5m stash of cannabis at Cairnryan port
A police dog helped discover almost one and a half million pounds worth of cannabis during stolen vehicle searches in Dumfries and Galloway
Spaniel Gizmo was called into action when officers from Police Scotland stopped a stolen car at Loch Ryan Port in Cairnryan.
The following day he was at the same location assisting police who had stopped a lorry. Both vehicles contained large amounts of cannabis.
This busy dog primarily works at Loch Ryan Port with Border Policing Scotland.