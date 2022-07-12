A police dog helped discover almost one and a half million pounds worth of cannabis during stolen vehicle searches in Dumfries and Galloway

Spaniel Gizmo was called into action when officers from Police Scotland stopped a stolen car at Loch Ryan Port in Cairnryan.

The following day he was at the same location assisting police who had stopped a lorry. Both vehicles contained large amounts of cannabis.

This busy dog primarily works at Loch Ryan Port with Border Policing Scotland.