The risk rating for wildfires in eastern areas of Scotland has been raised to ‘very high’ from today (12 July) until Thursday 14 July.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is urging the public to take the extra care in the countryside to avoid fires breaking out.

The area most likely to be affected in southern Scotland is the Borders, with parts of `Dumfries and Galloway also falling under the warning.

Although Scotland looks set to avoid the extreme temperatures forecast in other parts of the UK, some eastern and north-eastern areas are still expected to reach 24°C.

SFRS Group Commander, Lynne Gow said: "Spring is the peak time for wildfires in Scotland when accumulated dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather acts as fuel which can spread fires quickly over a wide area. However, temperatures are rising and, although cooler than elsewhere in the UK, the dry, warm weather is expected to continue throughout the week.“With a westerly wind, humidity will be higher in the west but the summer drying conditions and rising temperatures mean that eastern areas of Scotland are rated as ‘very high’ risk over the next few days.

“Wildfire can destroy wide areas of landscape and wildlife but human behaviour can dramatically reduce the risk of wildfire. We need people to be aware of how quickly things can get out of hand - the smallest outdoor ignition can spread rapidly and burn for days. Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."

SFRS are urging people to visit their website for more detailed summer safety advice.