Woman fined for striking bouncer after being ejected for dancing on tables

A woman who struck a bouncer in the face having earlier been ejected from a Carlisle bar for dancing on tables has been fined and ordered to pay her victim compensation.

Chantelle Cannon, 33, also appeared to be overly intoxicated as she was told to leave Botchergate’s Cumberland Inn.

But at around 1-30am on 11 December last year, Cannon returned to the premises and asked why she had been “kicked out”.

After an explanation was given, she was seen by police to lunge towards door supervisor Nicole Charters and throw a punch which appeared to connect. Miss Charters later stated how Cannon had caught her face causing skin to be broken and bleeding.

“Fortunately the victim did not suffer serious injury,” prosecutor Pam Ward told Carlisle Magistrates’ Court today after Cannon admitted a charge of assault by beating.

Cannon, of Dobinson Road, Carlisle, was said to have four previous convictions for battery.

Andrew Gurney, defending, said she had drank to excess in the past amid stressful situations. During November, 2021, Cannon had lost grandparents and, before the offence, had gone out socialising with her mother from 2pm, the pair drinking excessively. She had spoken of an earlier altercation with door staff during which her clothing was ripped.

“It is really regrettable,” said Mr Gurney. “She is totally remorseful for what happened. She thought she had overcome this.”

Magistrates imposed a £225 fine and ordered Cannon to pay £50 compensation to Miss Charters.