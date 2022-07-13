Former Radio One DJ Chris Moyles has been named as the headliner for September's Whitehaven Alive Music Festival.

Chris will be a part of the first ever festival which is planned for the 9 to the 11 September. It will feature entertainment, food and drink villages, and street theatre across Whitehaven Harbour.

The DJ will be performing his new 90s Hangover Tour at Whitehaven Harbour.

According to the show's organisers, "Chris will take the audience on an unforgettable journey back to the 90s, celebrating a brilliant decade of music."

Platinum selling pop-rock band Scouting For Girls are also due to headline.

Organisers say they will rally round local businesses in the town to get involved and be part of the weekend, bringing much needed trade into the town.