'Stay at home if you feel unwell': NHS advice to halt rising covid cases

The number of covid cases in Dumfries and Galloway is on the rise. The NHS says the increase is likely driven by new sub-variants of the virus.

Health and social care is being particularly affected, as cases within the community soar.

Officials are reminding people who haven't yet received any of their vaccines, including boosters, to come forward to help halt the spread.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “Covid has not gone away, and it’s still impacting on lives and the ability to deliver services.

"Covid-19 remains highly transmissible, particularly the latest sub-variants. This has resulted in new cases and also reinfections. High levels of covid-19 infection in the community has led to an increase in patients in hospital testing positive for the virus, which does put additional pressure on our stretched services."

Though official guidance around testing and isolating has been relaxed, people are being asked to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they have any symptoms of a respiratory infection coupled with a high temperature, or if they don't feel well enough to go to work.