Could this be the logo for the new Cumberland Council?

Councillors in Cumbria will be asked to agree a logo and branding for the new Cumberland Council as it prepares to takeover in Carlisle, Allerdale and Copeland.

A logo and branding paying homage to the region's history has been designed for the new unitary authority of Cumberland, which is set to take over on April 1, 2023.

Elections on May 5 appointed councillors to the new authority, which is serving in shadow form. Preparatory work is being carried out before taking over from the county, city and borough councils.

The leadership of the new authority is meeting to make key decisions during this formative period, including being asked to agree Cumberland Council's branding.

A logo has been prepared by officers which pays respect to the area's identity and history.

The branding, which councillors will be asked to approve, features a Grass-of-Parnassus flower - the county flower of Cumberland.

The waves that appear on the traditional Cumberland flag have also been replicated on the proposed logo.

While it is deliberately distinct to the area, the new logo is flexible and can be altered to commemorate events such as Pride month.

The proposed new logo can be altered to commemorate events such as Pride Credit: Cumberland Council

Leader of the council Mark Fryer said: "It looks back to history with a modern feel. It lends itself to different themes whether it be Pride, the Ukraine or the Poppy Appeal. We're excited about it, it's been done in-house."

The report set to be discussed by councillors includes examples of how the logo can be adapted to celebrate national events and show support.

In one example, the waves of the logo have been changed to blue and yellow, showing support for the Ukraine.

The process involved officers creating a specification and sharing it with internal designers and a selection of experienced external designers.

Cllr Fryer said: "The level of submissions was fantastic."

It is hoped that, once the logo is agreed, it will build awareness and trust in the new authority with a strong sense of belonging for staff.