Covid rise deepens Lake District staffing crisis

Tourism businesses in the Lake District say the rise in Covid infections is making their recruitment crisis even worse.

More than 170,000 positions are thought to be unfilled in the UK. In May, for the first time ever, the number of vacancies across the UK was higher than the number of unemployed.

It means businesses like The Lancrigg Hotel in Grasmere are trying to offer the same service with fewer staff. It is proving difficult for the manager, Paul Criscuolo-Wray.

Paul Criscuolo-Wray manages The Lancrigg Hotel in Grasmere Credit: ITV Border

He said: "In terms of the amount of staff coming forward for jobs obviously we've lost the whole European market because of Brexit and Covid."

Before the pandemic, Mr Criscuolo-Wray had a surplus of staff at his disposal. That is now far from the case.

It can get a little bit stressful when you're thinking 'ok who's going to cover this shift'. At the minute trade is very good because it's the summer holidays and we are managing. But there's just nobody out there who wants to come forward to do the work and Covid doesn't help because people are still precautious. We have to look after people differently which takes more people to do. Paul Criscuolo-Wray, Manager at The Lancrigg Hotel

102% rise hospitality vacancies since pandemic

1 in 7 of those jobs unfulfilled

UK Hospitality blames Brexit for reducing the number of foreign workers available, made worse by Covid.

The UK Government said they should focus on the domestic workforce.

Other industries are also struggling to find staff. Suzanne Caldwell is Director of Cumbria Chameber of Commerce. She said: "Fundamentally we don't have enough people in the county to do the jobs that need doing.

"Businesses across every sector are already really short staffed and then when you add on top of that we've got the holiday season and then the upsurge in covid it's just a recipe for real challenges."