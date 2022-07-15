Extreme Heat: Highs of 35ºC expected for the Border region

For the first time the Met Office have issued a RED HEAT WARNING for parts of the UK.

The warning area, that is just to the south of the Border region, suggests temperatures of up to 40ºC - that would also be a first for the UK since records began.

Heat warnings - Extreme temperatures forecast

The exceptional heat is forecast to affect a large part of England and Southern Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

The Border region is subject to an AMBER HEAT WARNING. Highs of up to 35ºC are expected within the warning area. Just eastern coastal areas are excluded- but even here it will be hot.

The warning has been issued for Sunday 17 July and through to Tuesday 19 July when temperatures are expected to peak.

The current temperature record for the region is 32.9ºC recorded in the Scottish Borders on the 9th August 2003. That record is now looking likely to be broken.

