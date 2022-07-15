The Queen's baton relay is to make its way through the ITV Border region to celebrate the Commonwealth games later this month.

The baton will make its way to Cumbria from Newcastle on Saturday (16 July), arriving in Carlisle before heading southwards to the Lake District.

It is part of a 25-day country-wide tour leading up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The only place it is stopping in Cumbria is Carlisle, and the city council hopes the events surrounding its arrival will help put the city on the map.

Those wanting to catch a glimpse of the baton will get the chance at 9am when it will arrive at the top of English Street in Carlisle.

It will then travel towards Carlisle's Cathedral grounds, and end at Tullie House where it will be welcomed as part of a Unity Festival.

Since October last year the baton has travelled over 2,500 miles through all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories.

Thousands of baton bearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, have had the honour of carrying the baton as it has travelled through England.

The route the baton relay will take

These include those nominated for their contributions to their local community, whether in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Paul Walker from Carlisle City Council said: "Considering where the baton has been all over the world, through the Americas, the Caribbean, and Asia, it is amazing that Carlisle's been chosen as a host.

After visiting Cumbria the baton relay continues its journey south with a trip to Blackpool Tower.

