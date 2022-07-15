The M6 northbound has reopened in Cumbria following a serious accident.

Delays are expected to remain in the Carlisle and Longtown areas despite the motorway closures being lifted.

It comes after the northbound carriageway was shut between J44 and J45. This was to allow repair work to take place following a major crash between two heavy goods vehicles on 14 July.

A large fire could be seen by drivers last night as one of the lorries set on fire.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured.

The lorry on fire cause such damage to the road, resurfacing work had to take place Credit: Cumbria Police

Initially the road was closed in both directions between Carlisle and Gretna to allow emergency services to attend to the incident.

The southbound carriageway reopened on Thursday night (14 July), but people travelling north were still affected by the northbound's closure on Friday 15 July.

Queues were reported to be more than five miles long as congestion backed up to J42.

A diversion route along the A7 is still said to be heavily congested, and vehicles on the service road adjacent to the M6 are queueing from Todhills up to Gretna.

Northbound carriageway taken from Houghton Bridge Credit: Cumbria Road Watch

Diversions remain in place in the area, with Cumbria Police advising road users to follow the Solid Circle signs.