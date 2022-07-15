M6 remains closed northbound by Todhills due to major accident
Divers in Cumbria are being warned to expect disruption on the M6 on Friday.
Part of the northbound carriageway remains closed following a major accident.
There was a serious crash involving two heavy goods vehicles on Thursday evening which lead to the road being closed between Carlisle and Gretna.
Traffic was bought to a standstill as it was temporarily held in both directions to allow emergency services to attend to the incident.
A large fire could be seen by drivers as one of the lorries set on fire.
Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured.
The southbound carriageway reopened on Thursday night but the northbound route is expected to remain closed until Friday afternoon to allow for repair work to take place.