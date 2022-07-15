Divers in Cumbria are being warned to expect disruption on the M6 on Friday.

Part of the northbound carriageway remains closed following a major accident.

There was a serious crash involving two heavy goods vehicles on Thursday evening which lead to the road being closed between Carlisle and Gretna.

Traffic was bought to a standstill as it was temporarily held in both directions to allow emergency services to attend to the incident.

A large fire could be seen by drivers as one of the lorries set on fire.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured.

Northbound carriageway taken from Houghton Bridge Credit: Cumbria Road Watch

The southbound carriageway reopened on Thursday night but the northbound route is expected to remain closed until Friday afternoon to allow for repair work to take place.