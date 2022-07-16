The Queen's baton relay has made its way through the ITV Border region to celebrate the Commonwealth games later this month.

The baton relay came to Carlisle before heading southwards to the Lake District on Saturday 16 July.

One of the Batonbearers is Mina Banisaeid. Mina moved to Cumbria from Iran and has used her time and positive outlook to inspire and educate others.

Ms Banisaeid is the Chair of Carlisle City of Sanctuary supporting refugees and asylum seekers to find sanctuary within the city, actively organising and attending events and translating.

She is an activist and articulately voices her opinion around minority groups - and also works as an advocate for LGBTQ+ young people at the charity Pride in North Cumbria.

The route that the baton will take.

The route for the baton relay in Carlisle started on English Street, then travelling towards the Greenmarket, the Cathedral grounds, Paternoster Row and onto Castle Street into Tullie House gardens where it will be welcomed as part of this year’s Unity Festival.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay - a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build up to the Games.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on 28 July 2022.

