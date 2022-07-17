A man has been charged in connection with the recovery of over £50,000 worth of drugs in Dumfries.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, officers from Dumfries CID and Police Scotland’s Organised Crime Unit, executed warrants at five properties in the Dumfries area on Friday 15 July 2022.

It was here that they discovered cannabis with a street value of £60,000.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery of drugs. He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested but released pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Craig Nicolson, of Dumfries CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing following this pro-active operation. We remain committed to taking appropriate action against people profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“The supply of controlled drugs in Dumfries and Galloway remains a police priority and we will take all steps to detect those involved in this type of criminality, in order to bring offenders to justice and to reduce the availability of illicit drugs in our local communities.

Officers are advising the public that if they have any concerns about the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.