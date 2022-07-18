Safety advice as record heatwave set to hit the region

Emergency services and health organisations in the region have issued a series of safety warnings as record temperatures are forecast.

The NHS is urging people to stay hydrated and limit the amount of time they spend in the sun to avoid heat exhaustion.

The signs of heat exhaustion include:

a headache

dizziness and confusion

loss of appetite and feeling sick

excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

fast breathing or pulse

a high temperature of 38C or above

being very thirsty

Public health teams say looking out for vulnerable people is vital too.

Dr Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health at NHS Borders said: “It’s important to take some time to think about what you can do to protect yourself, your family and friends during the hot weather.

"For some, including older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’d like everyone to look out for those who may be at risk this summer and where possible ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support."

Meanwhile with many people expected to head to the region's lakes, rivers and coastline to cool off, firefighters have are warning about the dangers of swimming and jumping into open water.

Angela Opie from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said:

"We want people to enjoy spending time in and around water safely. In Cumbria, we carried out more than 200 water rescues between 2015 and 2020, which sadly included eight fatalities. And in 2021 alone, there were three water-related fatalities in Cumbria.

"This is because they were unaware of the risks and unprepared for the scenario of ending up in the water. By highlighting this issue and making sure simple safety messages reach our communities, we hope to reduce the number of these preventable deaths."

Fire service water safety advice includes: