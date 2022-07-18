World Cup winner Stokes retires from ODI cricket

Ben Stokes has announced his shock retirement from one-day cricket and willplay his final match at his home ground of Durham on Tuesday.

England's Test captain, who famously led his country to glory in the 2019 WorldCup final with an unforgettable performance, has decided that he can no longergive his all across all three formats.

The 31-year-old all-rounder who grew up in Cockermouth said the idea was now "unsustainable" and hinted at the unacceptable toll of the England fixture list.

Stokes, who has scored 2,919 runs and taken 74 wickets in the format, said in asocial media post: "This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I haveloved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had anincredible journey on the way.

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing withthe fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. TheEngland shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that mybody is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos andthe rest of the team their all. It's time for someone else to progress as acricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years."