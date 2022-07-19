Former Carlisle United player injured in 'unprovoked assault'

A former Carlisle United player has been attacked while visiting his hometown of Maryport.

Kyle Dempsey, who now plays for Bolton Wanderers, and his father were enjoying an evening out with their family in their home town of Maryport following Saturday’s pre-season friendly against his former club Carlisle United.

During the course of the evening, they were both subjected to an unprovoked assault which left them requiring medical treatment.

In a statement the Bolton Wanderers Football Club said, "The Dempsey family will receive the full support of Chairman Sharon Brittan, manager Ian Evatt and the Club while the incident is being investigated by Cumbria Police."