Police have arrested "multiple" people in Cumbria during a county wide crackdown on crime.

Suspects wanted for a range of offences including harassment, burglary and fraud were dealt with during Operation Merlin. It follows a similar operation in May when 21 arrests were made.

The operation coordinates policing activity in ‘rounding-up’ identified suspects who are wanted for a range of offences including failing to appear at court, harassment, burglary and fraud.

Temporary Superintendent Jo Walker, Cumbria Constabulary’s Specialist Capabilities Department said, “We work all-year-round to tackle criminality across all areas of crime impacting on our communities. This further disruption campaign was conducted by our Specialist Capabilities and Neighbourhood Policing teams, and underlines our commitment to supporting our law-abiding communities in tackling head-on those who commit crimes across Cumbria.“Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “This week of action is a fantastic example of what the police do year-round to catch criminals that are still outstanding. The message is very clear – anyone who commits a crime in Cumbria will be caught and face the appropriate punishment."