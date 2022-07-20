Dozens of festive stalls are to arrive in Carlisle ahead of Christmas for the first time in three years.

More than 40 Alpine-style stalls will visit the city in December for what will be the first major Christmas event held since the start of the covid pandemic.

The seasonal chalets will be selling gifts and artisan craft products. Credit: Cumbria Tourism

The winter chalets will be in the city centre from 2-11 December in front of the 17th-century Old Town Hall.

They will feature local and visiting traders selling a variety of food and festive favourites like hot Gluwein.

More adventurous treats are expected to be bratwurst, ostrich and crocodile burgers.

The seasonal chalets will also be selling gifts and craft products.

The return of a major Christmas event comes in the same year Carlisle is playing a key role in celebrations for the 1900th anniversary of Hadrian's Wall, and the city's cathedral turns 900.

