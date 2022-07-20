Skip to content

Cumbria firefighters call for caution as wildfire risk high following extreme temperatures

Credit Cumbria Fire and rescue (photo 2021).
Photo taken in 2021. Credit: Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service

People in Cumbria are being urged to be cautious when enjoying the countryside due to a high risk of wildfires.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has said there is an increased chance of grassland fires as a result of the dry conditions.

It follows extreme weather which saw the hottest temperature being recorded in Carlisle at 34.5 degrees on Tuesday 19 July.

Despite the weather cooling by around 10-15 degrees on Wednesday, the fire service is warning increased numbers of people visiting the county in the summer months, combined with the dry weather, means people need to be extra careful.

It is asking people:

  • Not to light fires in rural areas

  • To leave barbecues at home and take a picnic out for the day instead

  • To take rubbish home.

