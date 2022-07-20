People in Cumbria are being urged to be cautious when enjoying the countryside due to a high risk of wildfires.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has said there is an increased chance of grassland fires as a result of the dry conditions.

It follows extreme weather which saw the hottest temperature being recorded in Carlisle at 34.5 degrees on Tuesday 19 July.

Despite the weather cooling by around 10-15 degrees on Wednesday, the fire service is warning increased numbers of people visiting the county in the summer months, combined with the dry weather, means people need to be extra careful.

It is asking people:

Not to light fires in rural areas

To leave barbecues at home and take a picnic out for the day instead

To take rubbish home.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: