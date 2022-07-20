Parents in Scotland who are struggling to pay for the cost of their child's school uniform can get help.

Applications are open for the School Clothing Grant which is to help with cost of uniform for the 2022/23 academic year.

The Scottish Borders Council is giving eligible parents a cash payment worth at least £120 which is directly paid into people's bank accounts.

This payment rises to £150 for each child if they are in secondary school.

It comes as the cost of living continues to rise with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announcing on Wednesday 20 July that UK inflation had reached 40-year high.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to an annual rate of 9.4% in June - up from 9.1% in May, according to the ONS.

It means inflation in Britain remains at the highest level since February 1982 and puts further strain on cash-strapped households.

The Bank of England expects inflation to accelerate even more in the coming months, calculating it will hit double digits in the autumn - above 10% - a record high that is expected to push the economy into a recession.

People in receipt of a Council Tax reduction, Income Support, income-based Job Seekers's Allowance or receiving Universal Credit with earnings of less than £660 are eligible for the School Clothing Grant.

Parents can apply from now until the end of March next year.

Most payments are typically made before the start of the new school year.

