Rail disruption has been continuing as extreme temperatures across the UK is still causing problems with the country's infrastructure.

Temperatures in Cumbria reached the mid 30s on Tuesday 19 July, with the thermometer in Carlisle measuring over 34.5 degrees.

In Scotland, Eskdalemuir saw temperatures climb to 31.6C. The Scottish record is 32.9C, but it is likely that that was broken in parts of the Borders.

Avanti West Coast halted all services by mid-afternoon on Tuesday as a result of the heat.

The disruption continued on Wednesday due to damage to the overhead electric wires, meaning some lines were blocked.Passengers are being warned train services across the network could be cancelled, delayed or diverted.

Despite temperatures dropping by around 15 degrees, people are still being advised to only travel if their journey is essential and to carry water.

The company which operates trains between Glasgow Central and London Euston have said that tickets purchased for yesterday or today will be valid until Friday.

On the East Coast Mainline a wildfire melted signalling equipment and damaged the tracks.

Engineers from Network Rail are carrying out repairs to the railway line in Bedfordshire, which is on the route between Peterborough and King’s Cross. The fire caused major damage to signalling equipment and a level crossing in the area, both of which need complex repairs.

Network Rail has said that no trains will be able to run between Scotland and King's Cross on Wednesday.

James Dean from Network Rail said: “We’re sorry to passengers impacted by the damage caused to our overhead electric lines during the record-breaking heat.

“Specialist teams worked all night but have been unable to fix the cables in time for the start of service this morning.

“We’re doing everything we can to get things back up and running."

Anyone who is planning on using the East Coast Main Line is strongly advised to check before travelling.

On the west coast, TransPennine Express has currently got restrictions on its lines and trains are being cancelled, affecting the route between Carlisle and Preston.

Tickets purchased for travel on routes affected by the heat will be valid on services up to and including Thursday.

The Caledonian Sleeper services due to run on the evening of 20 July are scheduled to run, passengers are being urged to check their journey's beforehand.

Services on ScotRail appear to be back to normal but customers are warned to check connections if travelling across the border and into England due to widespread disruption.

