Fire and rescue services on both sides of the border are warning the public to take extra care to reduce the risk of countryside fires following the recent extreme heat.

The warnings come after a couple of major fires in the south of Scotland.

On Tuesday (19 July), a large field fire that broke out in the Scottish Borders close to the hamlet of Lempitlaw, near Kelso.

On Wednesday (20 July), fire fighters spent nine hours tackling a forest fire close to the M74 motorway near Moffat. Initially four fire engines were mobilised which soon escalated to six.

Tommy Keay from the Scottish Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire is unknown but is believed to be the weather.

He said: "Be very careful that you don't leave barbecues or ignition sources around where it could set fire to the grass which is very dry and very easily ignited at this moment in time."

In Cumbria, people have also been urged to be cautious when enjoying the countryside due to a high risk of wildfires.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has said there is an increased chance of grassland fires as a result of the dry conditions.

It follows extreme weather which saw the hottest temperature being recorded in Carlisle at 34.5 degrees on Tuesday (19 July).

Despite the weather cooling by around 10-15 degrees on Wednesday (20 July), the fire service is warning increased numbers of people visiting the county in the summer months, combined with the dry weather, means people need to be extra careful.

It is asking people:

Not to light fires in rural areas

To leave barbecues at home and take a picnic out for the day instead

To take rubbish home.

