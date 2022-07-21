Scottish Borders MP 'gutted' after final two in Tory leadership race revealed

A Borders Conservative MP says he is "gutted" after his preferred candidate for the leadership of his party was knocked out of the race.

John Lamont had put his weight behind Penny Mordaunt to take over from Boris Johnson as both Tory leader and UK Prime Minister.

Mr Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, was also acting as Ms Mordaunt's campaign manager for Scotland.

John Lamont MP

But in the latest vote in the contest on, Wednesday, 20 July, Ms Mordaunt was narrowly knocked out of the campaign.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak topped the poll of UK MPs with 137 votes, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gained 113 votes and Ms Mordaunt trailed in third with 105.

It means Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will now embark on a campaign for the votes of the party membership across the UK, with the victor set to emerge in the first week of September.

The result was a particular blow to Ms Mordaunt's supporters as polls suggested she would have emerged triumphant if she had reached the final two in the contest.

Penny Mordaunt

Mr Lamont viewed the outcome as a lost opportunity and has not yet revealed who of the two remaining candidates he will be supporting.

He said: "I am totally gutted that Penny Mordaunt did not make it into the final round of the Conservative Party leadership ballot.

"I've no doubt that she would have been a truly brilliant Prime Minister for every part of our great nation."

Meanwhile, the Conservative leader in Scotland, Douglas Ross MSP, an outspoken critic of Boris Johnson, has congratulated the two remaining candidates.

He said: "The race has shown the strength and depth of talent we have across the party and I know the final two candidates will present positive campaigns to our members in the coming weeks.

"I look forward to them coming to Scotland and engaging with members and the wider public ahead of the result being declared in September."