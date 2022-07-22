Motorists are being told to expect delays as a road bridge in Cumbria will close for eight weeks for maintenance work.

Cumbria County Council is investing £480,000 to improve the condition of Langwathby Bridge on the A686 and road surface through the village.

Work will start on Monday 25 July and will see the road closed at Langwathby Bridge to the Shepherds Inn for eight week until 23 September.

During this time the road will be closed from the Shepherds Inn to the junction of the B6412 Culgaith for up to two-weeks to facilitate a further phase of resurfacing works.

Access for local businesses and affected residents will be arranged with the contractor.

The works will include reconstruction of the road foundations and will resolve issues with the bridge structure.

Claire Driver, Cumbria County Councillor for Alston and East Fellside said: "I would like to thank residents, businesses and visitors in advance for their patience and co-operation whilst this work is carried out which will greatly improve the road surface condition for many years to come."