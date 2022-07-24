Lake District mountain rescuers urge caution after busiest ever start to year

Play Brightcove video

Report by Alex Jones

The charity which rescues people from the Lake District has recorded its busiest ever start to the year.

Lake District Mountain Rescue has been called out 356 times between January and July. That's almost twice a day.

This figure is up from 681 in the whole of 2021 and 585 in 2019.

Rescuers are urging people to only enter the feels if they are well prepared and well equipped.

Roughly 10 per cent of callouts require a HMS Coastguard helicopter, including when a man died on 10 July after falling while climbing Dow Crag.

The organisation is eagerly awaiting the new base. Credit: Lake District Mountain Rescue

A new base for rescue helicopters is due to be established in Carlisle in 2024.

"Helicopters are an integral part of mountain rescue," said volunteer Mike Blakey.

"They provide a capability which is really important for us. Not only can they get into difficult situations in terms of tricky areas, they've got the winching capability to winch people onto the mountain and to winch casualties off."