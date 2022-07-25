Musicians from a Scottish music school are set to perform for the first time following a tumultuous beginning.

Border School of Music in Galashiels was born out of the pandemic when musician and founder Matt Bramhall was unable to continue working in London.

Having turned his attention to music education in his hometown, Mr Bramhall set up the school and, in the space of a few years, has gained over 250 students.

Now pupils of all ages from the school have come together to get the experience of performing live for the first time as part of an official opening.

Country singer and TV celebrity Megan McKenna will take to the stage, before Drifters singer Patrick Alan hosts the evening entertainment.

Students will also get the chance to perform in live music venue Mac Art which is not far from the school.

Based in an old dentist surgery, Mr Bramhall spent the first lockdown converting old treatment rooms into purpose-built teaching studios.

Two of these had to be closed earlier this year when there was a dry rot outbreak which caused extensive damage.

These works have now been completed which means the music school is fully functional for the first time since launching.

The first performance for pupils at the school comes during a busy time for the Galashiels music school as it's been putting on summer schools and activities for children who can't afford to pay for lessons.

