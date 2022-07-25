How will the latest rail strikes affect Cumbria and the Scottish Borders?

More disruption is expected on the rail networks this week as m embers of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at train companies and Network Rail are planning three days of industrial action, which will potentially cripple services across the country.

Separately, members of the train drivers' union ASLEF and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) are also preparing to walk out.

The strike planned for Wednesday 27 July is expected to see more than 40,000 workers leave their roles in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Similarly to June’s strike action, a "very limited" timetable will be available across the UK with only around 20% of services running across half the network.

Even train operators not in dispute with the union may be affected, as signallers - who are among those striking - control train movements across the entire country.

Find out how different companies in the ITV Border region are being affected:

ScotRail:

ScotRail has said it will run severely reduced timetables on Wednesday as Network Rail will be unable to operate the usual number of signal boxes meaning trains on many routes will be cancelled.

It advises to only travel if absolutely necessary and passengers should expect disruption to their journeys.

There will also be timetable changes on Tuesday 26 July and Thursday 28 July caused by the closing and reopening of signal boxes at different times across Scotland.

Avanti West Coast:

Customers are being advised not to travel unless necessary as services will be significantly reduced and those that do run will be very busy.

Tickets from the 26-28 July will be valid on any Avanti West Coast service until the 29 July.

Sales are also being suspended for services on the main day of strike action on Wednesday to minimise the number of those affected.

The company said: "We’re disappointed with this action by the RMT and TSSA, which we believe is premature, and we are sorry for the inconvenience it will cause."

LNER:LNER is running a reduced service between Edinburgh Waverley and London King's Cross. It recommends that those needing to travel reserve a seat beforehand.

TransPennine Express:

TransPennine Express have said customers should only plan on travelling if essential and are advised to look for alternative modes of transport if possible.

There will be very limited services on the following:

The AngloScottish route

The Borders Route running from Newcastle to Edinburgh

Ticket arrangements are in place with other operators in the event of TransPennine Express cancellations on Wednesday.

These include acceptance on Northern trains across the network, and on ScotRail between Motherwell and Glasgow Central.

