A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash with a van in Cumbria.

The collision between the bike and a flatbed Ford transit van happened shortly after 5.15pm on Saturday 23 July on Main Street, in Brampton.

A 26-year-old man, from Brampton, who was riding the motorbike was seriously injured and remains in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101.

