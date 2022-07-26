Preparations are underway to protect festival goers from drugs ahead of the start of Kendal Calling.

Just days before thousands are due to arrive on site, Cumbria Police have been carrying out sweeps of the festival grounds and surrounding areas with drugs dogs.

Following success in the past, it is part of the force's efforts to reduce drug offences.

The line up for this year's Kendall Calling features acts likes Tom Grennan, The Stereophonics and Bastille Credit: Kendall Calling

From Thursday 28 July both drugs dogs and general-purpose dogs will be at the festival to deter offending and keep attendees safe during the three-day event.

This year marks the festival's return following a three-year absence due to the pandemic. Up to 25,000 people are expected to attend.

Aidan Bew is the dog section sergeant for Cumbria Police. He told ITV Border how the force had been working hard in the run up to the festival to prevent illegal substances from being taken onto the site.

He said: "The majority of people that are coming in today (26 July) are setting up for the festival, and the various traders that are here over the next three days," he said.

"We were here yesterday and this will continue for the rest of the week, then there will be the main festival Thursday- Sunday."

Cumbria Police's top tips for staying safe at a festival:

Don’t take irreplaceable valuables on site.

Only bring drugs medically prescribed to you onto site and carry your prescriptions in case you are searched.

If you see anything suspicious or feel uncomfortable on-site report it to an officer, event security or the event staff.

Bring an old mobile phone and a charging pod.

Do not leave your drinks unattended.

Arrange a rendezvous site each night with your friends to make sure you get back to your tents safely.

Look out for one another.

Inspector Kim Brown is the public order and public safety bronze commander for Kendal Calling. She is working with colleagues to ensure everybody stays safe while enjoying the festival.

She said: "We do have an operation in place to make sure it is a safe event for all and we will be searching vehicles and people entering the site.

"If any offences are committed then the police are here to work with the organisers to deal with any offences that we find."

