Cumbrians are among the worst affected by the pandemic when it comes to mental health, a new report has found.

According to research by the Northern Health Science Alliance, the mental health crisis in the North of England cost the UK economy around £2 billion between April 2020 and September 2021.

During that first 18 months of the pandemic, prescriptions of antidepressants rose by 12%.

Women from ethnic minorities living in the north were found to have the worst mental health scores in the country.

West Cumbria has some of the most deprived communities in the UK, which can often be linked to mental health struggles.

To help break the stigma around this, the charity Samaritans have visited and train stations at Whitehaven and Workington to encourage people to get talking.

The locations were chosen due to high numbers of suicides taking place on railways each year.

It's all part of its 'Talk to Us' campaign which aims to remind the public that volunteers are available 24/7 to speak with anyone who's struggling.

'You can talk to us about anything'

Play Brightcove video

Carol Baker, the director of West Cumbria Samaritans, said: "We're not here to judge, we're not here to give advice - you can talk to us about anything.

"You can open up and explore the options that you've got and hopefully by the end of the conversation you'll realise things aren't as bad as you thought they were."

The government says it recognises the pandemic has had a significant impact on people's mental health and has pledged to provide more than £2.3 billion of funding a year for services by 2024.

If you need help or support, you can call Samaritans free on 116 123 or visit their website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...