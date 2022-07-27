Plans to regenerate Annan Harbour take further step forward

Plans to breath new life into Annan Harbour have taken a further step forward.

Detailed design proposals have now been submitted to Dumfries and Galloway council.

An £8 million pound bid has also been made to the Government's Levelling up fund.

The campaign to regenerate the area has been led by led by Annan Harbour Action Group (AHAG), who want to transform the harbour into 'an important economic, cultural and environmental resource for the town’s residents and visitors.'

The development plans cover four elements – the warehouse, the quayside, land separating the harbour from the river, known as the Minister’s Merse, and the Harbour’s tidal water that lies between the Minister’s Merse and the Quayside.

The plans will look to convert the former warehouse into a visitor attraction with heritage exhibition, crafts skills base, café and activity spaces.Plans for the Quayside include e a pedestrian zone, with 'a large wooden rampedentrance to the building sheltering an informal amphitheatre of steps, a sunny publicrecreational space safely away from the road, mirrored with an accessible ramp and steps into the adjacent water'.

ARC Architects who have drawn up the plans, also want to create a trail around the area, starting at the Quayside highlighting points of interest.A new dam will also cut through the tidal harbour, trapping sea water to create a tidal lagoon to allow for accessible recreational water-based activities including kayaking, swimming, paddle-boarding, rowing and sailing.

Plans have been submitted to the council, and now await their response.

