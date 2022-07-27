Police investigate after hedgehog burnt to death in Carlisle

Cumbria Police are investigating an incident of unnecessary suffering to an animal, after they found a hedgehog that appears to have been wrapped in paper and set on fire, resulting in its death.

It's thought the incident happened in the evening on Monday 25 July, in the Lichen Grove area of Raffles, Carlisle.

Officers have also reported the incident to the RSPCA.

They're appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.