Carlisle Cathedral has witnessed many things in its 900 year history but this is a first.

Among the ancient choir stalls there are now very colourful deckchairs, seats and cushions.

They've been designed to give people a new and fun way of looking at the cathedral's famous starry ceiling.

And this week, the first people to get to try out the experience were a group of children.

The Reverend Benjamin Carter, who is the Canon Warden at the Cathedral said: "We wanted to have something through the summer months that was going to be fun and engaging for all the visitors and tourists and pilgrims who come to Carlisle Cathedral and in our 900th anniversary year, we wanted to also reflect on this place of rest and reflection at the heart of the restless history of Carlisle but also in these restless years that we've lived through over these last two years."

"When you come, you can sit under the stars, rest under the stars, but also be transported into a story of the 900 years of this cathedral and imagining the sounds of this cathedral in 900 years' time. I think it's to remind us and remind people that at the heart of this cathedral is a living faith and the heart of prayer and rest is part of this cathedral. And this is important today, as it was 900 years ago."

While relaxing, people are able to wear headphones and listen to a variety of sounds of Carlisle.

The artwork and sounds have all been created by people with disabilities, working with the Carlisle based charity PRISM Arts.

Dan Campbell from the charity said: "Everybody at PRISM Arts, who we have in, all have a learning disability or autism So, yeah, really great bunch of artists, incredibly creative bunch. Yeah. And that's shown in the artworks, which we have on display here.

"This is the first time that that group, or even Prism Arts really, have done a sound work. So it was a whole new thing, thinking about it all, not just as something that you produce as an object, but actually something which is really ephemeral like sound."

Rest under the Stars officially launches on Thursday and runs until September, offering people a very different way of enjoying one of the city's best known sights.