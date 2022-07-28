Skip to content

Nine-year-old boy assaulted at play park in Carlisle

Police tape

Police are investigating an assault that happened in King George V Play Park in Brampton, between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday 28 July.

The incident involved a nine-year-old boy and a woman in her 20s.

The boy sustained minor injuries around the back of his neck.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.

