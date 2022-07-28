Reston train station opens for the first time since 1964

Today will see the official opening of Reston Station in the Scottish Borders, originally built in 1846, with a ribbon being cut to mark the station's return.

A £20 million pound investment by Scotland's Government has meant trains are now able to call for the first time since 1964.

Councillors hope getting the train station up and running again will mean young people from the area will be able to stay home and commute into cities, rather than moving away entirely.

Reston station is being serviced by eight trains each day during the week; predominantly running between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

The majority of services are being run by TransPennine Express, with a smaller number also provided by London North Eastern Railways.

