Kendal Calling returns today with headliners including Stereophonics and Craig David.

This year marks the festival's return following a three-year absence due to the pandemic - The annual music festival at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith in the Lake District, last took place in July 2019.

Up to 25,000 people are expected to attend. The Streets, The Wombats, The Kooks, The Vaccines, Tom Grennan, Gabrielle and Amy Macdonald are also among the line-up.

Festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said the event had been "three years in the making".

Kendal Calling was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 Credit: Kendal Calling

"We are so very proud to announce our largest bill to date, keeping as many of those favourites you all booked for many moons ago while adding a bunch of big acts we have been working to bring to the fields for many years.

"It's a marvellous medley of our favourite musicians and we're so very excited to share them with you."

