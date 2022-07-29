Langholm Common Riding returns for the first time in three years

Play Brightcove video

Report by Bairbre Holmes

Thousands of people have been celebrating the return of the Langholm Common Riding.

It's the first time the event's been held in three years - last year a version of the event was held online.

It's a tradition that dates back to the 1700s and is synonymous with the region.

Horseback riders had spent the morning following tradition and inspecting the Langholm's common land. Rae Elliot, the Langholm Fair Cryer, is the fourth generation of his family to perform the role and the day is full of tradition both familiar: "You've got four emblems, you've got the silver spade, the barley bannock with the herring, the crown of roses and the gigantic scotch thistle.

"A lot of the origins of these fine emblems have been lost in the midst of time."

One other emblem that takes centre stage is heather. Children have special part in the day and form their own procession carrying bunches of heather knows as besoms.

Because of covid this is the first rideout many of them will remember and keeping traditions alive for the next generation is important to the committee.

Roger Maxwell, the Chairman of the Langholm Common Riding said: "I think if you don't know where you've been, you don't know where you're going.

"We're certainly proud of our heritage in Langholm, and we're keen to keep that going well into the future."