When Abdur Rashid became the Imam of Carlisle Mosque six years ago, he made history.

Mr Rashid became the first person born in England to be appointed to the role, representing the largest Muslim community in Cumbria.

Imam Rashid was born and raised in Carlisle by a Muslim family of Bangladeshi heritage. He attended Stanwix Primary School before going to Trinity School.

He recalls enjoying playing sports like football and rugby, before deciding to focus on Islam halfway through secondary school.

Abdur Rashid went to school in Carlisle Credit: Abdur Rashid

He said: " I didn't want to be the footballer that can't play football, so I just wanted to understand what it means to be a Muslim. I was curious enough to pursue it."

That pursuit also included learning two new languages, Urdu and Arabic, to aid his Islamic studies.

What does it mean to be a Muslim? It means to be in tune with yourself and in tune with the people around you and the environment around you. My faith to me is everything, because it accommodates me in every circumstance of my life. Imam Abdur Rashid, Carlisle Mosque

Imam Rashid is based at Carlisle Islamic Centre Credit: ITV Border

Mr Rashid has a young daughter and is keen to pass on not only his passion for Islam, but for the city of Carlisle too.

He said: "Carlisle is my hometown. I love being here. I love. I hope to bring up my children here. I just think it's the best blend between urban and rural lifestyle.

When I went to study, wherever I went to study in the Islamic universities, nobody there was from Carlisle. So everybody's always from London, Birmingham and other parts of the country. They're all there. Imam Abdur Rashid, Carlisle Mosque

"And here is me singlehandedly trying to break up Carlisle and I really did do it. Honest, I really blew the horn for Carlisle and possibly successfully."