Insight
South Asian Heritage Month: First English-born Imam in Carlisle on "dream job"
When Abdur Rashid became the Imam of Carlisle Mosque six years ago, he made history.
Mr Rashid became the first person born in England to be appointed to the role, representing the largest Muslim community in Cumbria.
Imam Rashid was born and raised in Carlisle by a Muslim family of Bangladeshi heritage. He attended Stanwix Primary School before going to Trinity School.
He recalls enjoying playing sports like football and rugby, before deciding to focus on Islam halfway through secondary school.
He said: " I didn't want to be the footballer that can't play football, so I just wanted to understand what it means to be a Muslim. I was curious enough to pursue it."
That pursuit also included learning two new languages, Urdu and Arabic, to aid his Islamic studies.
Mr Rashid has a young daughter and is keen to pass on not only his passion for Islam, but for the city of Carlisle too.
He said: "Carlisle is my hometown. I love being here. I love. I hope to bring up my children here. I just think it's the best blend between urban and rural lifestyle.
"And here is me singlehandedly trying to break up Carlisle and I really did do it. Honest, I really blew the horn for Carlisle and possibly successfully."