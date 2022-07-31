A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A686 in Cumbria.

It happened around 4:35pm on Saturday 30 July, near the town of Alston and no other vehicles were involved.

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cumbria Police are asking for anyone witnesses or anyone who arrived and provided first aid to come forward.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it , quoting incident number 192 of 30th July 2022.