Skip to content
ITV Hub Homepage
Watch Live
Full Series
Shows
Categories
News
Watch
ad-free
now
Sign In
Account icon
Mobile Menu Icon
open mobile menu
Weather
Your Area
National
Border
Tyne Tees
Calendar
Granada
Central
Anglia
London
Meridian
Wales
West Country
Channel
UTV
Categories
Search Icon
Ukraine
Coronavirus
Politics
World
Climate
Royal
Health
Entertainment
Weather
Weather
Search Icon
Search Icon
Border Life: Exploring the Galloway Hydro - a gigantic marvel of Victorian engineering.
Border
Border Life
Dumfries and Galloway
Monday 1 August 2022, 2:22pm
The Galloway Hydro is a gigantic marvel of Victorian engineering.
Credit: ITV Border Credit
Catch up on Border Life 29 July:
Play Brightcove video