Fans at the music festival Kendal Calling were glued to watching the big screen on its final night - but it wasn't for any of the artists.

Festival-goers were on the edge of their seats watching England beat Germany 2-1 in the nail-biting final of the Women's Euro's 2022.

Ironically, they watched the action from the Oktoberfest tent.

It means England's 56-year wait for silverware on the international stage is over thanks to spectacular goals by Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly.

Footie fans were hooked by the action which went to extra time after Germany scored an equaliser in the second-half. Credit: ITV Border

It was a tightly fought contest, as Sarina Wiegman's side put pressure on Germany from the outset, with two opportunities inside the first ten minutes.

Yet Germany were not going to give up without a fight and pushed back in the second half.

The final blow though was dealt in the second-half of extra time when a corner from Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze helped set up the ball for Chloe Kelly to get it in the net.

Cumbria's Georgia Stanway was part of the winning team which made history as having the largest number of spectators at a Women's final as nearly 90,000 people cheered the Lionesses on - nearly double the previous record.

Stanway played a key role in getting the team to the final with a desperately needed goal in extra-time in England's game against Spain. It was a goal which paved the way to the semi-final.

The Lionesses' win is the first time England has brought a major football trophy home since 1966.

