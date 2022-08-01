Carlisle United look set to have a promising season having started their campaign with a convincing win over opponents Crawley Town FC, but manager Paul Simpson has said there is still work to do.

Within minutes of the match starting at Brunton Park, Kristian Dennis secured a lead for The Blues.

Despite Ryan Edmunson taking a chance in the opening exchanges and another attempt ruled out for offside, Carlisle United put the visitors under pressure throughout the match.

As a result the so-called Reds managed few chances of consequence during the 90 minute game.

Simpson said: “I thought the performance was good at times and I have this thing in my mind that if your performance is right then over the season your results will be right.

“The one thing that was missing was a bag full of goals. We should have been more clinical but it’s three points and a great start for our home supporters. It gives us something to build on for next week.”

“I want a real front-foot mentality, for us to win it as high up the pitch as we can."

Simpson continued: "In the second half we didn’t make enough of the right passes and we didn’t make the best of our hard work.

"We let them off the hook, but on another day, and if we keep repeating the exercises in training, we’ll take even more advantage of a performance like that.”

The team next take on Colchester United on Saturday 6 August.

