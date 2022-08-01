A paraglider had to be airlifted to hospital after breaking his leg in a heavy landing in the Lake District.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) went to the man's rescue on the popular Threlkeld Knotts summit on Sunday 31 July.

Rescue teams managed to land close to the wounded paraglider and provided him with pain relief for the lower leg injury before airlifting him to Carlisle hospital.

It took 11 people from Keswick Mountain Rescue team and GNAAS more than two hours to complete the rescue.

Once the patient was safely on his way to hospital, a member of the rescue team was flown down Threlkeld Knotts in a tandem paraglider.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: