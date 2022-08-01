Seasons at the allotment: JULY 2022

Play Brightcove video

July 2022 will be remembered for the heat.

The month has gone down in history as having the hottest day on record for the UK - and for the Tyne Tees region.

Nationally the mercury climbed to 40.3C (104F) in Lincolnshire, and the Border region was only a few degree behind- with around 35C recorded in several locations.

A recording of 34.8C in Charterhall made it Scotland's hottest day on record too.

This burst of extreme heat contributed to the temperatures for the month being well above what we would expect, 1.3°C above average and the joint-fifth warmest July in a series dating back to 1884.

Temperatures above average Credit: Met Office

But it was also another notably dry month. July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935.

Southern England bore the brunt of the drought-like conditions, with some places not seeing a drop of rain all month.

Although the Cumbria and Southern Scotland saw some heavy downpours, particularly towards the end of the month - it was still well below the rainfall we would expect.

A very dry month for the UK Credit: Met Office

Despite the hot and dry weather - when it came to sunshine amounts we were bang on average.