Extra trains to run on Borders Railway during Edinburgh Fringe Festival

ScotRail is to operate extra trains to help people get to and from Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.

The 75th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festivals runs from Friday, 5 August until Sunday 28, August with festival-goers enjoying thousands of shows and live performances, in more than 250 venues across the city.

To help deal with the influx of passengers travelling on the Borders Railway between Tweedbank and Edinburgh, extra carriages will be added to key services and an increased timetable will run.

More than two million people are expected to travel to the capital to enjoy the performing arts festivals. It is the first year it will be able to run a full schedule of events since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and ran with a significantly reduced lineup in 2021, with many shows performed online.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’ll be doing all we can to help showcase Edinburgh, and Scotland, to the world, including running extra late-night services and adding more seats to trains to get people to and from the events.

“Our trains are going be extremely busy, so we’re encouraging everyone visiting the capital to plan their journey in advance, and to buy their train tickets before they board ."

Rail operators are warning of potentially significant disruption on Thursday, 18 August and Saturday, 20 August because of planned strike action by Network Rail members of the RMT trade union.

This dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however, should the strike action go ahead as planned, it will have a major knock-on effect on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action will involve Network Rail staff in Scotland.

Disruption to ScotRail services would not be confined to the days of strike action themselves but will also affect the day before and the days following.

ScotRail will confirm its plan and travel advice for customers for the days affected in the lead up to any strike action.

David Simpson, added: “Festival-goers should be aware of the potential of significant disruption during the festivals due to planned strike action by Network Rail members of the RMT trade union.

"We’ll let customers know our plans and travel advice in the coming weeks, should this planned strike action go ahead.”