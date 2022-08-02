A walker has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling on a mountain in the Lake District.

The woman was heading for the Helvellyn summit with her partner when she fell on its well-known Striding Edge on Monday 1 August.

It is thought she fell around 10m down a rocky chute while trying to negotiate the "bad step".

The "bad step" is a virtually vertical 4m section of Striding Edge which requires walkers and hikers to scramble.

Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team, the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and HM Coastguard helicopter attended the scene.

The injured walker was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary hospital after being treated by GNAAS medics.

She was then stretchered and winched off the mountain by the coastguard helicopter.

The injured walker sustained serious injuries in the fall and was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary for further treatment. Credit: Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team

The rescue involved 13 members of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team and took four hours.

A spokesperson has said: "The team would like to thank GNAAS and the coastguard for some great team work which made this another efficient rescue.

"We also wish our casualty a rapid recovery and hope to see her walking in the Lakes again very soon."

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: