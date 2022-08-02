Football fans got to see their favourite players training up close ahead of the start of football fixtures in August.

Queen of South Supporters were invited to an open training session on Tuesday 2 August, at the team's ground Palmerston Park in the South of Scotland.

Fans of all ages turned up to see the Dumfries team practice and for those at the club it gave them a chance to hear what fans expect ahead of the coming schedule.

Left-back Rico Quitongo said: "This is something different I haven't done before. It is good to see the fans and the kids and good for the community as it brings the club closer together"

Fellow player Gavin Reilly a fellow Queen of the South Player added: "You know what this place is like when the fans come together, it's great to see the kids out instead of at home on their Xboxes."

Young fans watched their favourite players from the sidelines. Credit: ITV News Border

Parents were also pleased with the day's events as there are a few weeks left to keep them occupied during the summer holidays.

Kerri Hogg, Queen of the South fan told ITV Border: "It was good for the kids to see each other, so they can see what it is all about and they can get involved."

Attention now turns to Montrose this weekend as fans, management and players all hope for a return to the Scottish Championship.